63 per cent of Ukrainians are prepared to resist and endure war for as long as it takes – KIIS poll

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainian citizens remain steadfast and resolute in their opposition to Russian aggression.

According to a recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 63 per cent of Ukrainians are prepared to endure the war for as long as it takes, reports Censor.NET.

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Despite Russian terror attacks on civilian infrastructure, foreign policy pressure and difficult conditions, public resilience remains strong.

The breakdown of respondents’ answers regarding how much longer they are prepared to endure the war:

63 per cent – for as long as it takes;

5 per cent – around one year;

21 per cent – a shorter period (from a few months to half a year);

11 per cent – undecided.

Sociologists note that, compared with previous surveys, there have been no significant changes: Ukrainians’ willingness to resist the aggressor remains undiminished.

An important indicator of resilience is the public’s response to the challenges of the heating season and potential power cuts.

76 per cent of respondents are convinced that even in the event of a possible lack of electricity and heating this winter, Ukraine must continue its armed resistance and not make concessions to the enemy.

Read more: 80% of Ukrainians believe that oil refineries in Russia should be targeted, even if US limits aid — KIIS