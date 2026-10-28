80% of Ukrainians believe that oil refineries in Russia should be targeted, even if US limits aid — KIIS

Most Ukrainians believe that strikes on Russian oil refineries should continue, even if the U.S. stops or limits its assistance.

This is evidenced by data from a sociological survey conducted by KMIS, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Respondents were asked about the strikes on Russian oil refineries.

"The scenario included (a) a lack of reciprocal steps on Russia's part—meaning that it could continue to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, civilian facilities, and so on—and (b) threats from the U.S. to withdraw its support," the KMIS noted.

Indeed, the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians—80%—believe that strikes on oil refineries should be carried out, even if the U.S. were to halt or limit its assistance.

Only 11% said that strikes on oil refineries should be stopped (the remaining 8% were undecided).

Read more: Ukraine is prepared to refrain from striking Russian oil refineries if Russia ceases its attacks on our energy sector, – Zelenskyy

Methodology

The survey was conducted from October 16 to 25, 2026. A total of 828 respondents were surveyed.

Under normal circumstances, the formal statistical error of such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.4% for values close to 50%, 3.8% for values close to 25%, 2.7% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.9% for indicators close to 5%.

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