Ambush drone spotted its Russian assault soldier and delivered precision strike. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone operator attacking a Russian occupier who was walking along a path near the drone.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian drone was lying in wait, anticipating the enemy’s arrival.

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The footage shows the Russian walking along the path, unaware that a Ukrainian drone is waiting for him nearby.

As the occupier approaches, the operator activates the drone and directs it towards the Russian, striking him.

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