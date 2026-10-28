Ambush drone spotted its Russian assault soldier and delivered precision strike. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone operator attacking a Russian occupier who was walking along a path near the drone.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian drone was lying in wait, anticipating the enemy’s arrival.
The footage shows the Russian walking along the path, unaware that a Ukrainian drone is waiting for him nearby.
As the occupier approaches, the operator activates the drone and directs it towards the Russian, striking him.
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