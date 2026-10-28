Russia is preparing new drone port near Millerovo with capacity of up to 100 launches per day, - DIU

Russia continues to build infrastructure to launch attack drones against Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

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Up to 100 departures per day: construction progress and logistical advantages near "Millerovo"

As noted, satellite images confirm the construction of a new UAV launch site near the "Millerovo" military airfield in the Rostov Oblast, which borders the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

Read on "Censor.NET": Damage to and destruction of Russian Su-34s: satellite image of the "Borisoglebsk" airfield. PHOTO

Modified "Geran-4" and "Geran-5": New Jet Engines and Optical Navigation

The facility's configuration indicates that it is designed for the preparation and launch of jet-powered strike drones: likely the "Geran-4" and "Geran-5," as well as their variants.

According to preliminary estimates, once construction is complete, the site will be capable of supporting up to 100 launches per day. The actual intensity of its use will depend on a number of factors—the supply of ready-to-fly drones, the availability of fuel and munitions for the UAVs, the number of trained crews, the operational readiness of the equipment, and the missions assigned by the aggressor.

As of late August 2026, there were still no visible signs of active construction at the site in question. By mid-October, the Russians had already set up launch positions and other infrastructure there.

One possible explanation for the rapid pace of construction of the drone port could be the use of proven technical solutions, as well as the concentration of resources on creating a relatively simple launch infrastructure.

"The construction of a new facility for launching UAVs just 3.5 kilometers from the Millerovo airfield means that the Russians intend to use the same air defense systems that protect the airfield to defend it. Shared road, communications, and logistics infrastructure, as well as existing technical support systems, could also be an advantage during the operation of the drone port," the Defence Intelligence emphasizes.

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Alongside the construction of the drone port, Russia continues to improve its jet-powered drones. In particular, the new "Geran-4" variant has been equipped with additional autonomous navigation capabilities, including an optical terrain image-matching system. A similar system is also being integrated into the "Geran-5"—the K5 version.

In addition, the Russians have equipped the "Geran-4" with a domestically produced jet engine and a new warhead designed to destroy bridge structures and power line towers.

The aggressor’s new versions of jet-powered drones are designed to improve the accuracy of autonomous navigation and expand the capabilities for destroying Ukrainian infrastructure—particularly civilian infrastructure—and thus to prolong Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine.

The new drone port complements Russia's existing network of UAV launch sites, which includes at least 12 permanent sites.

Preparing for Winter Attacks: Russia Expands Its Network of Drone Launch Sites

The construction of the facility in the Rostov Region may be part of Russia's preparations to intensify its attacks on Ukrainian territory, particularly during the winter.

The capabilities of the "Geran-4" and "Geran-5" drones allow them to strike targets at ranges of up to 770 and 950 kilometers, respectively, which poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to neighboring countries.