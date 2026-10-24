In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the security situation is deteriorating: banditry, illegal arms trafficking, and violence are on the rise, while the standard of living continues to decline. According to available information, even in classified reports by Russian authorities, risks to control over the seized regions are acknowledged.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reports this.

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Moscow cites the illegal circulation of weapons and explosives, as well as alcohol abuse among Russian military personnel, as among the main problems in the occupied territories.

According to these estimates, this leads to street clashes and mass brawls. The number of cybercrimes is also on the rise, and the embezzlement of funds that the occupation administrations receive from their so-called budgets complicates the governance of the occupied regions.

An additional problem is the reduction in funding for the occupation administrations amid economic difficulties in Russia.

Fear and repression are fueling discontent with the occupation

The local population lives under a strict counterintelligence regime, facing a constant threat of violence from Russian military personnel and repression by law enforcement agencies.

Read more: "Russia planned to capture not only Kyiv, but also Kharkiv," — Zelenskyy

The combination of lawlessness, pressure, and threats of physical violence intensifies people's negative attitude toward the occupying authorities.

Poverty and a shortage of basic necessities are forcing people to leave

At the same time, socioeconomic conditions in the temporarily occupied territories are deteriorating. Among the problems are a lack of jobs, poverty, the destruction of infrastructure, and shortages of food, medicine, fuel, and basic necessities.

Taken together, these factors are exacerbating the exodus of people from the occupied regions and deepening the crisis faced by local residents.

Read more: Russia is preparing information provocation regarding war crimes in occupied Oleshky, - DIU