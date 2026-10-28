Russia has stepped up cyberattacks on Ukrainian government institutions and businesses using AI, -Ministry of Digital Transformation

Russian hackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to launch attacks on Ukrainian government agencies and private companies. Thanks to new technologies, the preparation and execution of cyberattacks have become significantly faster.

Oksana Ferchuk, Minister of Digital Transformation, stated this to reporters during the Technovation conference, held as part of the Kyiv International Economic Forum, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the minister, Russia has changed its tactics in attacking Ukraine's digital infrastructure, since attempts to physically destroy it did not yield the desired result.

"The enemy has realized that it is impossible to physically destroy the digital infrastructure, so cyberattacks have now intensified, targeting not only the public sector but also the private sector," Ferchuk noted.

She emphasized that cyberattacks have become faster, and the time required to prepare them has been significantly reduced.

Ukraine, for its part, is exploring ways to use artificial intelligence to counter cyber threats. The government also plans to invest in cyber education and expand training programs, particularly those focused on the use of AI models.

Read more: ’Past 24 hours have been difficult,’ - Ministry of Digital Transformation regarding Russian Federation’s attacks on data centres

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is urging government agencies to finalize the formation of cybersecurity teams within the coming weeks. Private companies are advised to appoint dedicated specialists or establish separate cybersecurity departments.

Large companies are advised to review their existing security systems and use professional tools capable of monitoring the status of work computers and detecting potential threats.

Earlier, the State Special Communications Service reported that between January and September 2026, CERT-UA experts observed signs of artificial intelligence being used to draft phishing emails, create fake websites, and write malicious code. According to the experts’ observations, cybercriminals are using these tools more frequently than last year.