’Past 24 hours have been difficult,’ - Ministry of Digital Transformation regarding Russian Federation’s attacks on data centres
Due to enemy shelling of data centres, 26 September proved to be a difficult day for Ukraine’s digital and telecommunications network. Despite the attacks, specialists are working round the clock to deal with the aftermath, repair damaged facilities and take measures to strengthen the entire system.
This was announced by Oksana Ferchuk, Ukraine’s Minister for Digital Transformation, according to Censor.NET.
Statement by the Ministry of Digital Transformation
"The past 24 hours have been challenging for the digital and telecommunications infrastructure. The enemy has carried out massive attacks, particularly on Kyiv and the surrounding region," writes Ferchuk.
She also expressed her gratitude to the State Emergency Service and the relevant agencies, telecoms operators, energy and infrastructure companies, as well as all industry specialists, for their resilience and readiness to respond promptly to attacks.
What led up to it?
- It was previously reported that Russian forces had launched a second attack on the data centre of the telecoms operator Cosmonova.net in Kyiv. The attack caused service disruptions, including intermittent internet access for some customers.
- It later emerged that the Cosmonova data centre in Kyiv had ceased operations.
- Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops are carrying out an operation to strike Ukrainian data centres in order to cut off communications for Ukrainians; however, Ukraine is countering this.
- According to media reports, in Kyiv and other cities, a number of TV channels are unavailable, as are the MEGOGO and SWEET TV services.
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