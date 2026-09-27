’Past 24 hours have been difficult,’ - Ministry of Digital Transformation regarding Russian Federation’s attacks on data centres

Due to enemy shelling of data centres, 26 September proved to be a difficult day for Ukraine’s digital and telecommunications network. Despite the attacks, specialists are working round the clock to deal with the aftermath, repair damaged facilities and take measures to strengthen the entire system.

This was announced by Oksana Ferchuk, Ukraine’s Minister for Digital Transformation, according to Censor.NET.

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Statement by the Ministry of Digital Transformation

"The past 24 hours have been challenging for the digital and telecommunications infrastructure. The enemy has carried out massive attacks, particularly on Kyiv and the surrounding region," writes Ferchuk.

She also expressed her gratitude to the State Emergency Service and the relevant agencies, telecoms operators, energy and infrastructure companies, as well as all industry specialists, for their resilience and readiness to respond promptly to attacks.

See more: Cosmonova data centre in Kyiv, which was attacked by Russia, has ceased operations. PHOTOS

What led up to it?