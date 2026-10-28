SSU has detained two traitors who had been convicted in absentia: one fled to EU, other was in hiding in Kherson, – SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service has detained two Russian collaborators who worked with the occupying forces during the capture of Kherson and who, following the city’s liberation, attempted to evade criminal prosecution.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Previously, based on evidence gathered by the SSU, both perpetrators were sentenced in absentia to prison terms in 2025 and 2026 and placed on the wanted list.





What is known about the traitors?

One of the convicted men is a local resident who, during the temporary occupation of the regional centre, voluntarily joined the regional "branch of Russian Railways" set up by the Russians.

There, he was appointed head of the ‘signalling and communications division’. Whilst holding this ‘position’, he was involved in organising rail transport for the needs of Russian armed groups on the southern front.

To this end, the suspect recruited staff and oversaw the repair of damaged sections of fibre-optic lines and communications equipment.

Read on "Censor.NET": Seven residents of Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea have been notified of suspicion of treason and collaboration. PHOTO

Following the liberation of Kherson, the Russian collaborator fled to the temporarily occupied left bank of the region, where he subsequently joined the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and stood for election to the local occupation authorities.

Following a failed attempt to secure a ‘parliamentary seat’, the collaborator left for one of the European Union countries.

Whilst attempting to return to Ukraine, SSU officers detained the convicted man directly at the Ukrainian state border.

SSU officers detained another collaborator in Kherson.

According to the case file, the individual in question is a local taxi driver who, during the occupation of Kherson, took up a post with the "Russian Federation’s Penitentiary Service".

See more: Russia has attacked number of regions in Ukraine: there are fatalities and injuries, with children among those affected. PHOTOS

In this pseudo-institution, he was appointed "junior inspector of the security department" and awarded the "rank of private in the internal service".

Carrying out the occupiers’ orders, the perpetrator guarded cells in a prison seized by the invaders, where the Russians were holding members of the resistance movement.

It was subsequently established that, in an attempt to evade justice, the collaborator had changed his place of residence and was in hiding from the police.

However, SSU officers tracked down his whereabouts and arrested him at his temporary residence.

Details of the case

Based on evidence gathered by the SBU, one of the perpetrators was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property, whilst the other was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Their offences were classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 111-1(7) (collaboration);

Article 111-2(1) (aiding an aggressor state).

Both convicted men have now been transferred to their places of imprisonment.