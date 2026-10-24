Russia has attacked number of regions in Ukraine: there are fatalities and injuries, with children among those affected. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 23 October, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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The shelling has resulted in deaths and injuries, including among children. Residential buildings, businesses, medical and educational establishments, and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

Donetsk region: two dead and 18 injured

According to police, on 23 October, Russian forces carried out 1,991 strikes on the Donetsk region. Seven settlements came under fire. Two people were killed, and a further 18 were injured, including three children.

In Sloviansk, the Russians attacked the city with a KAB-250 aerial bomb and drones. One person was killed, and four others were injured. One private house and three blocks of flats, two shops, a petrol station and 29 vehicles were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, a civilian was killed as a result of Russian strikes, and a further 14 civilians were injured, including three children. Six private homes and 26 blocks of flats, two educational establishments, a shop, two medical facilities and two cars were damaged.

In Novodonetsk, 20 residential buildings, a shop, a bus stop and a garage co-operative were damaged. In Iverske and Stepanivka, one private house was damaged in each location.

Kherson region: one person killed, six injured

Russian troops shelled civilian infrastructure in the Kherson and Beryslav districts using artillery, tactical aircraft and various types of drones, including Shahed and ‘Gerbera’ models, according to the regional police.

In Myrolyubivka, the occupiers attacked a car with an FPV drone. A 65-year-old man sustained blast injuries, a head injury, and concussion. The car was damaged.

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, a Russian FPV drone struck another car. A 67-year-old man was injured and hospitalised with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his torso and limbs.

Kharkiv region: seven people injured, including two children

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 15 settlements in the region came under enemy attack. A total of seven people were injured, including two children, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the regional military administration

In Kharkiv, a 12-year-old girl was injured. Three other people – two women aged 46 and 37, and a 13-year-old boy – suffered acute stress reactions.

In Tyshky, Cherkasy region, in the Tsyrkunivska community, two men aged 57 and 52 were injured. In the village of Blyznyuky, a 39-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical staff also treated a 9-year-old girl who was injured in Izium on 22 October.

The Russians attacked the Slobidskyi and Osnovyanskyi districts of Kharkiv with drones. In total, across the region, they used six missiles, three guided aerial bombs, one ‘Geran-2’ UAV, two ‘Molniya’ drones, five FPV drones and 140 drones, the type of which is yet to be determined.

In Kharkiv, two civilian enterprises, one block of flats and four private houses, seven cars, a circus building, an office block, a petrol station and a garage were damaged.

Damage was also reported in the Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Izium, Kharkiv, Lozova and Chuhuiv districts. Residential buildings, cars, an administrative building, garages, a service station, businesses and petrol stations were hit.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russian attack on Kyiv: two people injured in the Obolon district. Photo report

Chernihiv region: one dead and 18 injured following a strike on a business

A man was killed as a result of yesterday’s attack on a business in Chernihiv. A further 18 people were injured: seven were hospitalised, most were treated at the scene, and three are receiving outpatient treatment. A fire broke out on the business premises following the strike and was extinguished by emergency services, according to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

In the evening, Russian forces attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with ‘Gerbera’ drones. Administrative buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

In villages within the Koryukivka community, ‘Molniya’ drones struck courtyards. In one house, windows and the roof were damaged; another property was completely destroyed.

In a village in the Ripky community, windows in five houses were damaged as a result of a strike by a ‘Geran’ drone.

Zaporizhzhia region: seven injured and 934 strikes in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 934 strikes on 61 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Seven people were injured in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defence council

According to regional authorities, the enemy launched four missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and carried out 21 air strikes on the city and several settlements in the region.

The Russians also deployed 730 drones of various types, predominantly FPV drones. Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Kushuhum, Balabine, Orikhiv, Stepnogorsk, Huliaipole and dozens of other settlements came under attack.

Russian forces carried out a further 179 artillery strikes on settlements in the region.

Dnipropetrovsk region: drone attacks caused no casualties

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones on nearly ten occasions, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

A fire broke out in the Pidhorodnia community in the Dniprovskyi district. In the Nikopol district, the district centre, as well as the Marganetska and Pokrovska communities, came under attack. A private house was damaged in the Vasylkivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district.

According to available information, there were no casualties.

Mykolaiv region: energy infrastructure and a private house damaged

In the evening and overnight, Russian forces attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type strike drones. Energy infrastructure was hit. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Heorhiy Reshetilov.

The Russians also attacked the Kutsurubsk community in the Mykolaiv district using FPV drones. A private house was damaged in the village of Solonchaky. No one was injured.

Read also on "Censor.NET": The enemy has struck Zhytomyr Oblast again: energy facilities and a business under attack. Photo report