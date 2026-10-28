Russians attack Chernihiv with drone: three injured, municipal enterprise "Krok do Tvaryn" damaged (updated)
A Russian drone strike was recorded in Chernihiv on October 28. According to preliminary information, four people were injured.
Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
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An enemy UAV strike was recorded in Chernihiv.
- Four people were injured in the attack; details are being clarified.
UPDATE
"According to medical services, those injured are in stable condition and their lives are not in danger," Bryzhynskyi later wrote.
UPDATE
The Chernihiv City Council’s press service later added: "To prevent the spread of inaccurate information, we wish to clarify that the enemy attacked the municipal enterprise 'Krok do Tvaryn'.
The attack damaged the enterprise’s buildings, including shattering windows.
Three people were injured:
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a 59-year-old woman;
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a 40-year-old woman;
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an 18-year-old girl.
The strike also killed one dog and injured three cats and one dog."
It was also reported that all trolleybus services were temporarily suspended because the overhead lines were without power.
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