Pilots from 39th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment’s "Posipaky" unit use net launcher to down Russian drone pursuing car. VIDEO

UAV operators from the 39th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment’s "Posipaky" unit used a net launcher to intercept a Russian drone that was pursuing a car.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy drone was attempting to attack the vehicle, but Ukrainian pilots spotted the threat in time and moved to intercept it.

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After approaching the Russian UAV, the Ukrainian defenders positioned their drone above it and fired a special net that brought down the enemy aircraft. This prevented a strike on the car.

According to preliminary information, this is one of 384 confirmed cases of Russian drones being brought down using net launchers.

Footage of the interception was released by soldiers from the 39th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment’s "Posipaky" unit.

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