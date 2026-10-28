No power supply emergencies in Kyiv, hourly outage schedules in effect – KCSA
There are no power supply emergencies in Kyiv as of October 28. Earlier, media outlets and social media pages reported that the city center had suddenly lost power.
The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"There are no power supply emergencies in Kyiv. Hourly power outage schedules are currently in effect in the capital.
Please do not spread inaccurate information and rely exclusively on reports from official sources," the administration said.
Background
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A number of Telegram channels reported that part of the capital had lost power. Footage shows part of Kyiv plunged into darkness. Windows in many buildings are unlit, while the roads remain busy with traffic.
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