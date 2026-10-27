Overnight strike on Kyiv’s Desnianskyi area: patrol officers provided assistance to victims. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the site of a Russian ballistic missile strike in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi area provided assistance to those injured.

The patrol police released the video, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Overnight, the enemy attacked the capital with drones and ballistic missiles. Unfortunately, one person was killed, and another 17 were injured.

We were among the first to arrive at the impact site in the Desnianskyi area. We immediately provided first aid to a wounded man: we applied a tourniquet and handed him over to medics," the statement reads.

The officers then cordoned off the scene and ensured unobstructed access for emergency vehicles.

See more: Six people were injured in ballistic attack in Kyiv; four were hospitalized (updated)

Background

Kyiv came under enemy attack on the evening of 26 October. Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. Impacts were recorded in six areas of the city.

One person was confirmed killed, with 17 others injured.

Read more: Explosion was heard in Kyiv: Russia launched ballistic missile attack