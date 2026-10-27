It is too early to say when traffic across the Pivdennyi Bridge will resume, - Kyiv City State Administration

It is not yet known when traffic will resume on the Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv or when the metro service to the left bank will resume. Experts are currently assessing the damage to the infrastructure following last night’s attack by the Russian Federation.

This was stated by Kateryna Pop, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, during a telethon, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"It is still too early to talk about restoration timelines, as experts on the ground are assessing the condition of the road surface to ensure the safety of vehicles travelling across the bridge.

They are also assessing the damage to the metro. No conclusions have been reached yet; we expect them shortly," she said.

Read more: In Kyiv, traffic on Pivdennyi Bridge toward left bank will be partially restricted from October 27 to November 1. PHOTO

Once the findings are available, a decision will be made on whether to fully or partially reopen the Pivdennyi Bridge to traffic.

"A decision will also be made regarding the possibility of resuming metro services towards the capital’s left bank. At present, trains on the ‘green’ metro line are running exclusively between the ‘Syrets’ and ‘Vydubychi’ stations," Pop added.

See more: Russia launched ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight: strikes hit administrative building and Pivdennyi Bridge (updated). PHOTO

What led up to this?

Following the Russian night-time attack on 27 October, changes to public transport services were introduced in Kyiv. Due to damage to the metro’s surface infrastructure, train services on the red and green lines have been altered, and traffic across the South Bridge has been temporarily suspended.

Read more: Russian General Staff announces start of "massive strikes" on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and pledges to attack strategic bridges