It is too early to say when traffic across the Pivdennyi Bridge will resume, - Kyiv City State Administration
It is not yet known when traffic will resume on the Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv or when the metro service to the left bank will resume. Experts are currently assessing the damage to the infrastructure following last night’s attack by the Russian Federation.
This was stated by Kateryna Pop, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, during a telethon, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
"It is still too early to talk about restoration timelines, as experts on the ground are assessing the condition of the road surface to ensure the safety of vehicles travelling across the bridge.
They are also assessing the damage to the metro. No conclusions have been reached yet; we expect them shortly," she said.
Once the findings are available, a decision will be made on whether to fully or partially reopen the Pivdennyi Bridge to traffic.
"A decision will also be made regarding the possibility of resuming metro services towards the capital’s left bank. At present, trains on the ‘green’ metro line are running exclusively between the ‘Syrets’ and ‘Vydubychi’ stations," Pop added.
What led up to this?
- Following the Russian night-time attack on 27 October, changes to public transport services were introduced in Kyiv. Due to damage to the metro’s surface infrastructure, train services on the red and green lines have been altered, and traffic across the South Bridge has been temporarily suspended.
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