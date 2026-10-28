One person killed in Russian strike on civilian enterprise in Rivne region. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, October 28, Russian occupiers attacked the Sarny district of the Rivne region, killing one person.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"A civilian enterprise in the Sarny district came under enemy attack. Unfortunately, loss of life could not be avoided. One man was killed," the statement reads.

Rescuers reportedly contained the fire that broke out.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

Update

The National Police later clarified that a 42-year-old man was killed in the attack.

Vehicles on and near the enterprise’s premises were damaged, as were nearby houses.

Law enforcement officers continue working at the scene. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

Police bomb disposal experts inspected the area and recovered fragments of the enemy UAV.

Read more: Power supply situation in Rivne region is difficult: new attacks hamper restoration work

Consequences of the strike

See more: Enemy struck shopping centre in Rivne Oblast: three people injured and fire broke out. PHOTO