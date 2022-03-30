Russian invaders shell kindergarten in Lysychansk. PHOTO

Russian invaders fired on a kindergarten in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This morning the Russians shelled the outskirts of the town, now they are opening fire on other parts of the town. Our State Emergency Service workers continue to eliminate the consequences of the previous shelling, while new objects, which need to be extinguished, are appearing. Then they will dismantle the rubble and search for people. One of such objects is a kindergarten, which has been renovated last year. Information about the victims is being clarified," the governor wrote.

Read more: Kremlin rules out possibility of negotiations with Ukraine on status of Crimea

Earlier, Haidai said that in Lysychansk, Ukrainian emergency workers found the body of one person under the rubble, rescuing five people and evacuating eight more to safety.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure facilities, conducting massive shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and ballistic missiles.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization was announced.



