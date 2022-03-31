Ukrainian military liberated five villages in Zaporizhia region. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders liberated several villages in Zaporizhia region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Units of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with other units of the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhia Region liberated the settlements of Zatyshshya, Malynovka, Vesele, Zelenyi Hai and Chervone from Russian occupation," the statement said.

