Volunteer Yusupova asks for help in purchasing products and clothes for residents of settlements of Kyiv region who suffered from atrocities of occupiers

Fundraising has been announced to help the victims of the atrocities of the occupiers of Kyiv region. It is necessary to provide them with food and clothing.

The volunteer Natalia Yusupova reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"We need to help with food in those areas of the Kyiv region where the occupiers made a massacre and destroyed the homes of Ukrainians. Bucha, Hostomel, Borodyanka, and other cities. Needs: cereals, flour, sugar, bread, clothes. How much we can buy - we will take everything. People have everything. Burned, nothing. Already agreed to buy 200-300 kilos of cereals, lots of stew, sugar, pasta, etc. 200 loaves of bread will bake and hand over for free. Volunteers will hand over clothes, buy everything else. We counted on 60-100 thousand. yes, we will buy the rest ourselves. Please help, this is our common tragedy, "she said.

We publish volunteer details for those who want to help:

5375 4141 2341 4582 Monobank

5375411502657732 Monobank

Dollar - UA613220010000026203302229154

5437590090303159 Raiffeisen Bank.

iBAN UA743229040000000002620836342.

Transfer from abroad PayPal [email protected]