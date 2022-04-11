Consequences of enemy shelling of Lysychansk. PHOTOS
Today, April 11, Russian troops fired at Lysychansk with heavy weapons, destroying the homes of civilians.
This was posted on Facebook page of the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.
"Lysychansk ruins. Orcs destroyed four houses with direct hits. Three people were injured," he said.
Haidai reminds that today the Russians carried out a massive shelling of the residential sector of Lysychansk. Four private houses were destroyed.
"Three people were rescued from the rubble, all of them in hospital," the head of the region said.
Earlier, he reported one death as a result of the shelling of Lysychansk.
