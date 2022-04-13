ENG
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Demining and elimination of explosive Russian ordnance are underway in the territories liberated from the Russian occupiers, in particular in the Kyiv region.

As reported by the journalist Andriy Dubchak, Censor.NET informs.

"A tractor to help you!" - it already sounds like a prayer. Ukrainian tractors are already well known around the world for their wild thirst to steal Russian tanks. And now they are also helping to destroy Russian shells. In the photo - Ukrainian sappers are preparing to destroy Russian artillery and tank shells from the Kiev region. Photo 5 - Pay attention! This is a photo of an unexplored Russian cluster bomb (banned by an international convention). Don't come close. And don't touch it if you find this shit. It is very dangerous," he said.

Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 01
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 02
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 03
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 04
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 05

An unexploded cluster bomb. Be careful with such and do not approach!

Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 06
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 07
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 08
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 09
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 10
Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 11

Crater from the Russian air bomb.

Ukrainian sappers destroy Russian unexploded ordnance in Kyiv region 12

