Russian troops shelled kindergarten in Mykolaiv, - Regional Council. PHOTOS
Russian occupants in Mykolaiv shelled a kindergarten. Fortunately, there were no children in the kindergarten at the time.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council Anna Zamazeeva, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"This morning, in Mykolaiv, the Russians shelled a kindergarten... Kindergarten! Maybe we are hiding Nazis there, or perhaps we quickly created a military facility there...".
Fortunately, none of the kids were in the kindergarten at the time," said the report.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password