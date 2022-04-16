Russian troops shelled kindergarten in Mykolaiv, - Regional Council. PHOTOS

Russian occupants in Mykolaiv shelled a kindergarten. Fortunately, there were no children in the kindergarten at the time.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council Anna Zamazeeva, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"This morning, in Mykolaiv, the Russians shelled a kindergarten... Kindergarten! Maybe we are hiding Nazis there, or perhaps we quickly created a military facility there...".

Fortunately, none of the kids were in the kindergarten at the time," said the report.

