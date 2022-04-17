ENG
Troops of Russian Federation fired at temple in Severodonetsk, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers in the Luhansk region fired on the Holy Christ-Christmas Cathedral in Severodonetsk.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai reported about it on TelegramCensor.NET informs.

"Orcs fired on the church in Severodonetsk on Palm Sunday. This is the fourth flight to the Severodonetsk Holy Christ-Christmas Cathedral. This time the shells hit the roof.

Orcs love to compete with God, about 10 religious buildings have already been damaged in the Luhansk region as a result of the shelling," the statement said.

Troops of Russian Federation fired at temple in Severodonetsk, - RMA 01
Troops of Russian Federation fired at temple in Severodonetsk, - RMA 02
Troops of Russian Federation fired at temple in Severodonetsk, - RMA 03
Troops of Russian Federation fired at temple in Severodonetsk, - RMA 04

