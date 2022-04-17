Occupant missiles hit 18 houses in Kharkiv - State Emergency Service. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On April 17, Russian occupants shelled Kharkiv's residential buildings, which caused fires.
This is stated in Facebook by the State Emergency Service, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"On April 17, around 2 p.m., enemy shelling in the central part of the city hit residential apartment buildings at 18 addresses, of which apartments on the fourth and fifth floors burned in a five-story building," the report said.
Information on victims and casualties is being clarified. All fires have been eliminated.
