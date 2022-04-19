In center of Kyiv found stretching with grenade - patrol police. PHOTOS

In the center of Kyiv found a stretching with a grenade

This was reported by the capital's patrol police, as reported by Censor.NET

It is noted that a dangerous object was found by a man while walking on Hospitalna Street in the Pechersk district. He found a stretch mark and a "grenade-like object" between the folded dry branches, after which he called the police.

Patrolmen immediately arrived at the scene, surrounded the site, and called sappers.

The patrol police reminded that rescuers are working every day to dispose of ammunition used by the Russian occupiers to scatter Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers are urged to be attentive, careful, not to touch unknown things and objects, and in case of their detection - to call 101 or 102.





