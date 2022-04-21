ENG
Occupiers took unique collection from Museum of Medallion Art in Mariupol. PHOTOS

In Mariupol, Russian invaders removed the unique collection of Yukhim Harabet from the Museum of Medallion Art.

Informs Censor.NET, the Mariupol city council reported about it on Telegram.

"The invaders are stealing the cultural heritage of Mariupol. The unique collection of Yukhim Harabet from the Mariupol Museum of Medallion Art was taken to Donetsk by the occupiers," the statement said.

It is noted that this museum had more than 700 exhibits placed on 16 stands.

All works were previously donated to the museum by the artist's wife - People's Artist of Ukraine Svitlana Otchenashenko-Harabet. She died in the siege of Mariupol in April 2022.

