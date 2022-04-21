"Situation has crossed critical point. Politicians around world should be ashamed," Commander of Marine Corps of Armed Forces from "Azovstal" Volinsky

The Ukrainian Marines are once again asking the world community to help organize the extraction of the military or at least "green corridors" to remove civilians and the wounded from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

This was announced in a comment to Radio Svoboda by Serhiy Volynsky (Volyn), commander of the 36th separate brigade of marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is currently surrounded at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, as reported by Censor.NET

Hundreds of civilians, more than 500 wounded soldiers, and other Ukrainian servicemen remain on the territory of the enterprise, defending their positions under artillery fire from the occupying forces of the Russian Federation. The Russian side, despite official statements about a "regime of complete silence to ensure humanitarian corridors", continues to shell the plant, which lasts 7-10 hours a day, including high-explosive aircraft bombs FAB-3000.

Read more: Russians storm "Azovstal", advancing into continuous ruins, - Butusov

"This is the work of diplomats, this is the work of Mr. President, this is the work of the international community. Need to shout! Just words of support and deep breaths can not save the situation. The situation has crossed a critical point. Everyone should be ashamed, from Biden, who calls on the world to democracy and humanity, to the last politician who goes to bed in a warm, clean bed, who eats and drinks water, for the fact that the children are here for more than 50 days in complete isolation, "- said Volynsky

"We hope that world leaders and diplomats around the world will still hear us and find the right platform, find ways to resolve the situation. For us, there may be hours left, for days are probably out of the question," he said.

Read more: We demand from Russian Federation an urgent humanitarian corridor from Azovstal. About 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers must be evacuated today, - Vereshchuk

The military said that the artillery shelling of the plant lasts 7-10 hours a day. They are followed by attempts by the Russian military to storm Azovstal. To do this, according to Serhiy Volynsky, the occupying forces are creating large groups of 100 people with the support of armored personnel carriers and tanks.

"The enemy has dozens of times more groups, completely controls the sky, bombards us with bombs, such as FAB-3000. There are funnels there 20 meters deep in the ground. Artillery of various calibers is constantly used, including missiles, including artillery based on the sea, "Volynsky said.

"More than half a thousand wounded servicemen, hundreds of civilians are on the territory, including children and women. There is no food, no water, no medicine… In basements and semi-basements, dampness doesn't heal wounds, boys rot… This is the situation, "explains Volynsky.