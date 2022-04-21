ENG
Paratroopers shot down Russian Su-25 plane with "Stinger" in Donbass. PHOTO

Soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sycheslav Brigade shot down an enemy Su-25 with a "Stinger" MANPAD.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in  official Facebook of Brigade. 

The report noted: "In Donetsk region, Sycheslav paratroopers destroyed an enemy SU-25 aircraft, the so-called immortal "Grach", with a shot from a "Stinger" man-portable air defense system. We do not stop there, the season of "hunting" for Russian equipment continues!

