News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Mariupol from bird's eye view: "Azov" has published new photos. PHOTOS

The houses destroyed by the occupiers were removed by drone from a bird's eye view.

These photos were published by the Azov Regiment, аs reported by Censor.NET

"God looks down on the city of Mary. On the houses whose inhabitants were snatched by enemy shells, like children from the mother's womb..." - wrote "Azov".

Read more: If our people in Mariupol are destroyed and "referendums" are held - Ukraine will withdraw from any negotiation processes, - Zelensky

Mariupol from birds eye view: Azov has published new photos 01
Mariupol from birds eye view: Azov has published new photos 02
Mariupol from birds eye view: Azov has published new photos 03
Mariupol from birds eye view: Azov has published new photos 04
Mariupol from birds eye view: Azov has published new photos 05
Mariupol from birds eye view: Azov has published new photos 06
Mariupol from birds eye view: Azov has published new photos 07
Mariupol from birds eye view: Azov has published new photos 08
Mariupol from birds eye view: Azov has published new photos 09

