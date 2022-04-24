Mariupol from bird's eye view: "Azov" has published new photos. PHOTOS

The houses destroyed by the occupiers were removed by drone from a bird's eye view.

These photos were published by the Azov Regiment, аs reported by Censor.NET

"God looks down on the city of Mary. On the houses whose inhabitants were snatched by enemy shells, like children from the mother's womb..." - wrote "Azov".

