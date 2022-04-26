ENG
Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter destroyed by "Stinger". PHOTO

Ukrainian defenders shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopters in Kharkiv region.

This was stated by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down in Kharkiv region. It is claimed that it was shot down by a "Stinger". The cost of the missile is about 70 thousand dollars. The cost of the vehicle is hundreds of times more. 16 million dollars," the report says.

