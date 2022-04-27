Enemy missile was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA. PHOTO

Defenders of Ukraine shot down an enemy missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Good morning for us, not very - for the orc. Our military shot down an enemy missile over the Dnepropetrovsk region. Debris fell on the lawn. No one was hurt," - said in a statement.







