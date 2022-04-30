Ukraine received another 23 ambulances from international partners. PHOTOS

Ukraine continues to receive support from partner countries and international organizations. 23 ambulances will be sent to the regions.

Informs Censor.NET, the Ministry of Health reports.

The cars will be handed over for the needs of Ukrainian hospitals, the Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Most of the cars will be sent to regions that have lost a significant part of their medical fleet as a result of the fighting.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of bullets and shells of Russian terrorists targeted 78 ambulances, some of which are not recoverable. Another 106 ambulances were stolen by the occupiers.