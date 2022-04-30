Russian occupiers erected monument to Lenin in Nova Kakhovka. PHOTO
In the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the Russian military erected a monument to Vladimir Lenin in the central square.
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"While Ukraine is the first in the world to launch electronic passports, orcs are restoring a monument to Lenin in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka. Hold on, dear, when these savages leave our country - there will be a Lenin fall 2.0," he said.
