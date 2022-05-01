ENG
Rocket attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Warehouses of agricultural enterprise destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched another missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported in Telegram channel by the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko, informs  Censor.NЕТ.

"We have an "arrival" in the Synelnikovo district. People were not affected. The missile hit the warehouses of agricultural enterprises. One empty, the other with grain. They are destroyed," the report says.

According to him, orcs with painful stubbornness "demilitarize" our warehouses.

Rocket attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Warehouses of agricultural enterprise destroyed 01

Rocket attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Warehouses of agricultural enterprise destroyed 02
Rocket attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Warehouses of agricultural enterprise destroyed 03
Rocket attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Warehouses of agricultural enterprise destroyed 04

