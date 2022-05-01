Consequences of occupation in Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Dergachiv City Council has released photos of the aftermath of the occupation and destruction in the liberated village of Ruska Lozova in the Kharkiv region, which has been under Russian occupation for two months.

The pictures were published on Telegram channel of the City Council, Censor.NET reports.

