Troops of Russian Federation opened fire on peaceful cities of Luhansk region 25 times and again unsuccessfully tried to advance in Rubezhnoye and Popasnaya. VIDEO&PHOTOS

For more than two months, the racists have been trying to advance every night in Rubezhnoye and Popasnaya and establish full control over them, but each time without success and with losses.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

He reminds that twelve enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donbas in the past 24 hours, six tanks, five artillery systems, twenty-two units of armored combat vehicles, and eight units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed.

Gaidai notes that the Russians opened fire on peaceful cities in the region 25 times.

The biggest destruction of the day in the Hirskyi community - at least 12 houses were damaged (10 burned in Orikhovo and two in Zolotomu).

"It got to Severodonetsk, here the orcs aimed at five high-rise buildings, in one of the damaged apartments the shell didn't explode - then it is the work of pyrotechnicians. The warehouse was also on fire. Three people were rescued from shelling and debris. The number of shellings by Russians is increasing every day. The evacuation is underway," Haidai said.





