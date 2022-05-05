Occupiers hit Zakarpattia with high-explosive missiles. PHOTO

The Russians aimed missiles with high-explosive fragments at Zakarpattia.

This was announced by the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is targeting Zakarpattia with high-explosive missiles. It is designed to destroy not only objects but also people," he said.

Mykyta published photos showing how, after the rocket exploded, the formed rounded elements flew away and cut through the metal.

According to him, the same wreckage damaged houses up to 300 meters from the site of the missile.

"This once again indicates that during an air alarm signal, you must immediately go to rooms that don't have windows. The walls are protected from damage by these high-explosive elements," said the head of the RMA.