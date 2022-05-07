ENG
Consequences of Mykolaiev's shelling by Rashists: Fire in library and broken windows. PHOTOS

On May 7, the Russian occupiers fired on Mykolayiv again, resulting in a fire.

This is stated by State Emergency Service, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

In the evening of May 7, as a result of enemy shelling in the Korabelny district of Mykolaiv, balconies and window glass in two apartments of a nine-story apartment building were damaged and the roof of the library, located on the first floor of the same building, caught fire.

The fire of 20 square meters area was put out by the fire brigade. Information about the injured is being clarified.

