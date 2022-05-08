First museum exhibition in country and world about Russian-Ukrainian war has opened. PHOTOS

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War today, May 8, on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, opened the first museum exhibition in the country and the world dedicated to the Russian-Ukrainian war "Ukraine - Crucifixion".

This year Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in a different way. The Russian-Ukrainian war continues… Our Museum presented to the world the exhibition "Ukraine - Crucifixion" dedicated to it. of the same war. The exhibition will be exhibited in the exhibition center of the Museum," the statement said.

The museum notes that, in compliance with security measures, did not arrange a loud opening. But media representatives were invited to immerse the audience in today's atmosphere at the Memorial and invite future guests to visit the project. In fact, today the exhibition space has become an international media platform.

"On the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, the whole world stood next to Ukrainians, as there were many foreigners among the journalists present. We were seen and heard in France, Poland, Turkey, Japan, Australia and the Balkans," the statement said.

Yuriy Savchuk, Director General of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, Candidate of Historical Sciences, curator of the exhibition "Ukraine - Crucifixion" told about the history of the unique exposition and its significance for Ukrainians and the world community.

Work on the acquisition of the museum collection began in late March. After the liberation of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions in early April, the museum went on an expedition to the ruined city of Irpin and Bucha, Borodyanka, Gostomel and Makariv, v. Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, Andriyivka, Lypivka, Makovyshche, Stoyanka, Lukyanivka, Peremoha and other settlements. Now, with the help of original objects and photographs, the museum objectively presents to the world the terrible realities of this war.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the wounded icon "Removal from the Cross", in which a fragment of a Russian mine got stuck. An image from the church of St. Demetrius of Rostov, mutilated by the enemy, in the village of Makariv in the Kyiv region.

The exposition of the exhibition presents unique artifacts of a full-scale collision that continues just now. Among them is a map of the capture of Kyiv by sabotage groups and almost the entire hostile arsenal of weapons used to destroy Ukraine.

Alerts, the threat of a missile or air strike, the work of air defense forces or arrival ... For millions of Ukrainians, ordinary basements have become a lifeline. You can immerse yourself in the realities of people's lives in one of the shelters of Hostomel in the Museum. The life of the inhabitants is recreated thanks to authentic things.

"Since 2014, we have been collecting exhibits, creating exhibitions, telling the world about the events in Crimea, the anti-terrorist operation / environmental protection and did not think, guess, suspect, believe that Russia's plans to seize all of Ukraine. , the enemy does not give up his aggressive goals, and the struggle continues. But there will certainly be Victory. And then the ugly image of war will forever remain with us in photos and videos, and things, weapons, equipment, imbued with its vile spirit - in the War Museum," stated in the message.

The museum invites those who want to get acquainted with the artifacts of Russian aggression in Ukraine and draws attention to the fact that pre-registration will be required to visit the exhibition center with an independent tour or book tours. You can view the exhibition without prior registration only in the absence of prior registration of other visitors for the specified time and availability.