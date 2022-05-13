Russian occupants' equipment destroyed near Bilohorivka. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Ukrainian defenders destroyed the pontoon crossings and did not allow the occupants to force the Siversky Donets River.
As Censor.NЕT reports, corresponding phtos were published in the network.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 100 units of military equipment of the Russian army and hundreds of Russian occupiers near Bilohorivka.
