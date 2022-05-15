ENG
Defenders of "Azovstal" showed what they do during rest. PHOTOS

Defenders of Mariupol in the breaks between battles are distracted by playing chess and reading books.

Photos of their leisure were published by the State Border Guard Service of UkraineCensor.NET reports.

"Catch your mind, the guards of the Mariupol marine defense corral, together with the other defenders of Mariupol, continue the defense on Azovstal! And at the breaks, our Heroes are called to play checks and read books," - go to the informant.

Defenders of Azovstal showed what they do during rest 01
Defenders of Azovstal showed what they do during rest 02
Defenders of Azovstal showed what they do during rest 03
Defenders of Azovstal showed what they do during rest 04
Defenders of Azovstal showed what they do during rest 05

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1186) Mariupol (1141) Azov (312) Azovstal (205)
