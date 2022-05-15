Defenders of "Azovstal" showed what they do during rest. PHOTOS
Defenders of Mariupol in the breaks between battles are distracted by playing chess and reading books.
Photos of their leisure were published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Catch your mind, the guards of the Mariupol marine defense corral, together with the other defenders of Mariupol, continue the defense on Azovstal! And at the breaks, our Heroes are called to play checks and read books," - go to the informant.
