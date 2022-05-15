Consequences of shelling of Hulyaypole by Russian occupants. PHOTOS

In Hulyaypole in Zaporizhzhya region, as a result of an armed attack by the Russian occupants, residential houses of local residents were damaged.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Zaporizhzhya RMA.

"Yesterday, May 14, throughout the day, the occupants continued shelling Hulyaypole and destroying civilian infrastructure.





Law enforcers recorded destruction from enemy attacks in many homes of local residents. As a result of the shelling, roofs were destroyed, walls were dissected, and windows were broken. Some premises were completely destroyed by direct rocket attacks. Also, the adjacent territory and garage facilities of civilians were damaged," the report says..

No information has been received about the victims so far.





On the fact of war crime in the Ukrainian Security Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region were transferred materials for the opening of criminal proceedings under Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".