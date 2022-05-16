ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
SES showed consequences of massive shelling of Luhansk region. PHOTOS

The occupiers are chasing the settlements of the region. During the day, the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Novodruzhesk, Popasna, Horske, Zolote, the villages of Bilohorivka, Komyshuvakha Toshkivka, Novozvanivka, and Troitske came under massive artillery fire.

This was reported in the SES, informs Censor.NET.

During the day, the largest destruction in the villages of the Popasna community. 20 houses were damaged in Komyshuvas, Katerynivka, Novozvanivka and Troitsky. This afternoon the occupiers inflicted significant blows on Severodonetsk. Due to the shelling, the building and the composition of the research and production association caught fire. In Lysychansk, fire and rescue units of the regional SES extinguished fires in the private housing sector and delivered water and food kits to citizens.

SES showed consequences of massive shelling of Luhansk region 01

SES showed consequences of massive shelling of Luhansk region 02
SES showed consequences of massive shelling of Luhansk region 03

The SES also appealed to residents not to pick up unknown objects and not to touch unexploded ordnance. Explosive objects can cause injury or death.

shoot out (13851) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (829) Luhanska region (1321)
