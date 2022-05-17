Second Russian military rapist has been identified. This is 20-year-old Fassakhov, - Venediktov. VIDEO

Another suspect in violence against women in the Kyiv region has been identified.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to her, this is the second exposed Russian rapist - 20-year-old Bulat Fassakhov - a radiotelephone of the howitzer artillery division of the 30th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 2nd Guards All-Military Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed him and reported him on suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.

"We have gathered enough evidence that in March 2022 he and a co-worker broke into a private house in the village of Brovarsky district. He ordered the accomplice to close all the occupants of the house in the basement, except for one woman. He raped the victim by threatening him with weapons and massacre his family, "the prosecutor general said.

According to the investigation, the war crime was repeated in a few days.

"The same serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, along with three others, went to another house. The family was taken outside, leaving one woman who was raped in turn, threatening to kill. The identification of the others involved in these atrocities continues," Venediktov said.