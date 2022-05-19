It seems to be Land Lease: US Navy has involved almost all logistics ships in Atlantic, - media. PHOTOS

In the United States, increased activity of logistics vessels designed to transport weapons, military equipment and gear.

The USNS Soderman skater is involved in the transportation. It belongs to the Watson class and is designed to transport military equipment. This is a huge 290-meter ship with a displacement of 62.9 thousand tons. The total area of decks for cargo is 36,511 square meters.

We also managed to photograph the Lewis and Clark-class cargo ship leaving Norfolk base. Vessels of this class are designed to carry ammunition, spare parts and other supplies. They are used to provide Marine units and direct logistical support to aircraft carriers in the sea.

There is no mention of such activity on the part of the US Navy in the public sphere.

There are only two options for cargo and its destination, according to Defense Express. Either the ships have been allocated to supply weapons to Ukraine, or the United States is sending additional forces with heavy equipment and weapons to Europe.