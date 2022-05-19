ENG
Rubizhne in Luhansk region was destroyed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO

A video has been published on the Internet showing the extent of the destruction of the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of enemy shelling, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged and destroyed.

shoot out (13054) Luhanska region (1306)
