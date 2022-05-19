Rubizhne in Luhansk region was destroyed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO
A video has been published on the Internet showing the extent of the destruction of the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, as a result of enemy shelling, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged and destroyed.
