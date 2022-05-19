In Chernihiv region, tractor exploded on ammunition.Driver was injured. PHOTO

A tractor ran into ammunition in a forest in the Chernihiv region. The driver was injured in the explosion.

Information about the event was provided to the SES, Censor.NET reports.

"On May 19, at about 12:00, the operational coordination center of the SES of the region received a report that in a forest in Chernihiv district, a tractor hit an explosive device, resulting in an explosion. The driver suffered a leg injury and was taken to Chernihiv Regional Hospital," it is said in the message.

To check the area for the presence of explosives, the calculation of the group of pyrotechnic works of the SES went to the scene. No other ammunition was found during the inspection of the surrounding area.

The SES also warns that it is extremely dangerous to go to the side of the road, walk in the woods, on reservoirs, fields where hostilities took place, approach broken enemy vehicles, enter abandoned buildings and houses.