Occupiers destroyed music school in Svyatogorsk in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, the Russian occupiers struck at a music school in Svyatogorsk.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko informed about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Another cultural institution was destroyed by the Russians in the Donetsk region. This time - a music school in Svyatogorsk. The school came under fire at dawn today and was completely destroyed.

In 2016, the Japanese government helped us renovate this school, which was part of the Donbas Community Stabilization Project. The Russians have turned it into ruins, "the statement said.

