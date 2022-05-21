ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11276 visitors online
News Photo War
3 813 8

Occupiers destroyed music school in Svyatogorsk in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, the Russian occupiers struck at a music school in Svyatogorsk.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko informed about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Another cultural institution was destroyed by the Russians in the Donetsk region. This time - a music school in Svyatogorsk. The school came under fire at dawn today and was completely destroyed.

In 2016, the Japanese government helped us renovate this school, which was part of the Donbas Community Stabilization Project. The Russians have turned it into ruins, "the statement said.

Read more: Three civilians killed as result of shelling by occupants in Donetsk region, five wounded - RMA

Occupiers destroyed music school in Svyatogorsk in Donetsk region 01
Occupiers destroyed music school in Svyatogorsk in Donetsk region 02
Occupiers destroyed music school in Svyatogorsk in Donetsk region 03
Occupiers destroyed music school in Svyatogorsk in Donetsk region 04

Author: 

shoot out (13068) school (166) Donetska region (3658) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 