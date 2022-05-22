At the berths in the South Bay of Sevastopol are two submarines of the project "Varshavyanka," which constitute one-third of the operating submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"The Russian Black Sea Fleet has a total of six submarines of the "Varshavyanka" project: B-261 "Novorossiysk", B-237 "Rostov-on-Don", B-262 "Stary Oskol", B-265 "Krasnodar", B-268 "Veliky Novgorod" and B-271 "Kolpino".

Thus, four of the six submarines are now at sea, which makes two-thirds," the newspaper notes.

The Ukrainian submarine "Zaporizhzhya" is also at the berth. In March 2014, during the occupation of Crimea, Russian troops took the submarine by storm.

"Project 636 Varshavyanka" (NATO codification - Improved Kilo) submarines are a type of multipurpose diesel-electric submarines. Range in submerged position: 400 miles at three knots, in RDP mode at 7 knots.

Autonomy is 45 days. Crew - 52 people, including 12 officers.

In addition to mine-torpedo armament, "Varshavyanka" submarines carry "Kalibr" cruise missiles, which are used in various modifications against sea and land targets. Each submarine is armed with four such missiles.

It is noted that Russia strikes with missiles from its submarines from the sea waters near occupied Crimea.

