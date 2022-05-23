Bombed district: in what Russians have turned Northern Saltivka in Kharkiv. ФОТОрепортаж

The Northern Saltivka residential area of Kharkiv, which has experienced the most destruction as a result of Russian shelling.

After the AFU pushed back the invaders from the city, residents began to return to the residential area. Together with them, we can see what the Russians have turned the once-developed area with modern infrastructure into, writes Ukrinform, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the enemy used heavy artillery to destroy 70 percent of residential buildings and infrastructure in Northern Saltivka. The shelling here has continued since the start of the full-scale invasion and has intensified daily. The area suffered its first damage as early as February 25.

Today there is not a single surviving building in some of the streets of the Northern Saltivka, where 300,000 people lived before the hostilities began.

Locals, where possible, go into their homes to pick up surviving stuff and say goodbye to their homes. Most of the multistory buildings are no longer suitable for life - they are burnt out with destroyed ceilings and holes in the walls.

Now municipal workers are removing the rubble and destruction and sweeping up the roads in Northern Saltivka.

At the same time, enemy shells continue to fly into the area, although with less intensity.

Northern Saltivka is a neighborhood in the northeast of Kharkiv. Territorially it belongs to the Saltovsky residential area. It is one of the most densely populated and youngest districts of the city. Building from 1984-1993 is represented by typical 9, 12 and 16-storey panel houses.












































