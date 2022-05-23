Fighting for Lyman in Donbass on May 23. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A NASA satellite image was published online that gives an idea of the scale of the military confrontations between the Russian Federation and the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lyman.

Accoridng to Censor.NЕТ satellite photo of the battlefield near Lyman was published in Twіtter.

It is known that Russian troops are bombing the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast with aircraft and firing rocket artillery.

Shooting of Lyman battles were published in Twiiter by Canadian journalist Neil Hauer. According to him, only today there have been five air strikes.